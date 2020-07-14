SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Christian Veilleux Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Christian Veilleux
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 201 pounds
Position: Quarterback 
School: Potomac (Md.) The Bullis School
Committed to: Penn State
Projected Position: Quarterback 

Frame: Long-limbed athlete with a high-cut frame. Narrow torso with fair-sized thighs and tight calves. Frame will easily add on even more mass in a college strength program. 

Athleticism: Operates with good flexibility and knee bend in pocket. Keeps ball chest-high when processing. Above average in-pocket athleticism and has decent capability of performing off-platform throws in reactionary phase. Natural thrower of the football. Consistent whip-like release and ball comes out with good spin. Fair open-field cutting ability as a runner and subtle acceleration with good stride. 

Instincts: Excellent timing and rhythm as a passer with solid anticipation and mental processing. Throws with very good touch. Capable of pitching a runner’s ball to allow his targets to gain yards in RAC phase. Good ball placement consistency. Solid accuracy on downfield throws with ability to place ball over receiver’s outside shoulder. Flashes ability to be decisive as a runner when reading initial blocks and will attempt to make a defender miss in space. 

Polish: Currently plays in a shotgun and pistol-based offense. Makes solid pre-snap reads and consistently pushes ball from a clean pocket. Will need to increase his physical mass and strength to hold up at the collegiate level. Must continue to speed up his internal clock and lower-half mechanics. 

Bottom Line: Originally from Ontario, Canada, Veilleux is a natural passer who is best from the pocket. He has good, though not elite, arm strength, excelling with very good timing, a consistent stroke and good ball-placement skills. He will need to continue progressing at being as dynamic with rushers in his face and at his feet as he is in a clean pocket, but he has the potential to be a starting college signal-caller. Veilleux fits best as a ball distributor in an offense with an intermediate passing game that demands timing, rhythm and decisiveness from its quarterback.

