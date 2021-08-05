2023 QB Pierce Clarkson Feeling out Recruiting Process

One of the top quarterbacks in 2023 had a full slate of summer visits.

SI All-American was recently in the Los Angeles area to close out the month of July, and one player we got to see was Pierce Clarkson, class of 2023 prospect at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco.

Entering his junior season, he's already a highly sought after quarterback, with an extensive offer sheet of more than 20 schools.

Clarkson's summer visit slate was loaded with ACC flavor and beyond, including trips to Wake Forest, Duke, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Indiana, Louisville and Arizona State.

"All the trips had something unique about them," Clarkson said. "Every school is different in their own way and has their own amazing features they got, so all the schools had something that stood out to me."

With him being a West Coast prospect, increased interest from programs like the up-and-coming Sun Devils, who have been in his ear early on in his recruitment. He's started to build a relationship with the staff.

"I've been talking to Coach Zak Hill. We just started to really build our relationship, recently. The visit went great. So, building a relationship with Coach Hill and I'm definitely looking forward to it."

The quarterback was hoping to get up to Oregon for the Ducks' Saturday Night Live camp over the weekend, but the upcoming season has his full attention. As a result, he stayed closer to home and visited UCLA.

"I loved everything about it. The environment, the coaches, the way they run practice, and it’s close to home," Clarkson said. "Unfortunately, I was unable to meet Coach (Chip) Kelly, but from watching practice I know he has the program trending in the right direction.

"UCLA just gave me a great vibe and it’s a special program and school, plus I really like Coach Gundy (Ryan Gunderson). I’m going to go back to campus soon and I’m definitely going to catch a game this year."

Oregon is in the early stages of contact and is another school he is hoping to see soon.

"I've started to talk to Coach Joe Moorhead and Junior Moala, I've talked to both of them a few times. Getting a relationship with them, that's important to me, and then kind of just seeing like how the program fits."

"I went out there before COVID happened when I was ending my freshman year--that was last time I was out there and I enjoyed so hopefully getting back out there now, I can just look more into the program."

The St. John Bosco program is no stranger to producing elite college football talent. Clarkson's teammate Katin Houser, a Michigan State commit and SI All-American's No. 14 ranked quarterback is the latest in a long line of successful quarterbacks that also includes Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

How has Clarkson handled the praise and having so much on his plate? He's kept his head down and let the process yield the results.

"I have been lucky enough and blessed enough to get offers, get recruited at a young age, but nothing's guaranteed until I sign the letter of intent," he said. "For me it's always still getting better 1% every day, working, perfecting my craft the best I can."