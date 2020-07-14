SI All-American Candidate Clay Millen Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Clay Millen

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 188 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Mount Si High School

Schools of Interest: Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Florida Atlantic and UNLV.

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Wide shoulders and decent thickness and definition in upper-body. Fairly high-cut with room to increase bulk in lower-half.

Athleticism: Flashes light feet with good lower-half flexibility and knee bend in his drops. Athletic to quickly move off his set point and pitch off platform. Mobile to escape rush from pocket and enjoys buying time behind the line with his legs. Somewhat quirky release at times, though he can get ball out quick with velocity and power generated from body. Tough and competitive when he opts to tuck and run.



Instincts: Good vision and awareness both inside and outside the pocket. Has solid feel for perimeter pressure and is willing to step into throws versus interior pressure. Throws with good anticipation and is capable of throwing his receivers open. Has good ball-placement skills when attacking second and third level. Can be very creative when working off-script.

Polish: Currently works mainly out of shotgun with mostly 2x2 sets. Is allowed to make pre-snap audibles and execute “check with me” concepts at the line. Will need to clean up some things at the top of his drop, as well as his delivery consistency and staying disciplined with the ball. Has the size, arm strength, mobility, instincts and competitiveness to become a starting college quarterback in a few years.

Bottom Line: Millen is the son of former NFL quarterback Hugh Millen, and also has an older brother at Oregon. He has good instincts, functional strength, mobility and can attack a defense from anywhere. While he is tough and competitive, sometimes it does lead to him taking risks with the football. However, he has the physical and mental makeup to develop into a good college passer in an offense with a downfield passing attack.