SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Clay Millen Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Clay Millen 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 188 pounds 
Position: Quarterback 
School: Mount Si High School
Schools of Interest: Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Florida Atlantic and UNLV. 
Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Wide shoulders and decent thickness and definition in upper-body. Fairly high-cut with room to increase bulk in lower-half.

Athleticism: Flashes light feet with good lower-half flexibility and knee bend in his drops. Athletic to quickly move off his set point and pitch off platform. Mobile to escape rush from pocket and enjoys buying time behind the line with his legs. Somewhat quirky release at times, though he can get ball out quick with velocity and power generated from body. Tough and competitive when he opts to tuck and run. 

Instincts: Good vision and awareness both inside and outside the pocket. Has solid feel for perimeter pressure and is willing to step into throws versus interior pressure. Throws with good anticipation and is capable of throwing his receivers open. Has good ball-placement skills when attacking second and third level. Can be very creative when working off-script. 

Polish: Currently works mainly out of shotgun with mostly 2x2 sets. Is allowed to make pre-snap audibles and execute “check with me” concepts at the line. Will need to clean up some things at the top of his drop, as well as his delivery consistency and staying disciplined with the ball. Has the size, arm strength, mobility, instincts and competitiveness to become a starting college quarterback in a few years. 

Bottom Line: Millen is the son of former NFL quarterback Hugh Millen, and also has an older brother at Oregon. He has good instincts, functional strength, mobility and can attack a defense from anywhere. While he is tough and competitive, sometimes it does lead to him taking risks with the football. However, he has the physical and mental makeup to develop into a good college passer in an offense with a downfield passing attack.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American