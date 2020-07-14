SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Colin Henrich Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL Colin Henrich
Projected Position: Center
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 300 pounds
School: Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College
Schools of Interest: LSU, Boston College, Army, Tennessee, West Virginia, South Carolina and Kentucky, among others. 

Frame: Adequate height and length. Above-average width in shoulders, chest. Midsection needs tightening. Big thighs and trunk that need further development. Plenty of room for additional weight, but emphasis will be composition. 

Athleticism: Good feet in phone booth. Makes quick, decisive lateral movements. Surprising degree of open-field speed once he gets going. Natural power and strength. 

Instincts: Devastating run blocker. Gets hands into defender’s chest, shoots from hips before pancaking or driving down LOS. Keeps head on swivel when uncovered, with wide arms and active feet. Comfortable working combo blocks to second level. 

Polish: Keeps consistent base. Uses arms well to lock out, redirect as both run and pass blocker. Very good punch. Needs to clean up body composition. 

Bottom Line: Henrich has natural power and good feet for an interior offensive-line prospect. Lack of development from strength-and-conditioning perspective could be potential in disguise. May be awhile before he sees field consistently, but projects as eventual Power-5 starter.

