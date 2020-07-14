SI All-American Candidate Colin Mobley Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Colin Mobley

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic

Committed to: University of Southern California

Projected Position: Strong Side Defensive End or Defensive Tackle

Frame: Close to filled out. Could weigh 10, maybe 15 pounds more when all is said and done. Strong, well-proportioned frame with adequate length.

Athleticism: For a 260-pound defensive end, Mobley changes direction nicely. Excellent power when extending his hands. Ability to move laterally and then immediately move forward with balance and power. Good first-step quickness off the line of scrimmage.

Instincts: When shooting a gap, stays low and contorts his body to minimize a blocking area. Stays away from offensive linemen by using his long arms to keep their hands off his body. Utilizes inside and outside pass rush moves, making it harder for linemen to know what he’s going to do.

Polish: When rushing the passer, gets underneath the pads of the offensive tackle. Utilizes a rip move to take advantage of his strength; combines a good lateral step with rip move. Enhances his power by combining it with getting underneath offensive linemen. Tackles with his head up.

Bottom Line: Mobley provides power and lateral mobility. He’s a capable pass rusher that shocks offensive linemen with his long and powerful arms. Good variety in pass-rushing moves, including signature rip move. Size to play on the edge or possibly move to defensive tackle. Could be an inside pass rusher on third down.