SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Colin Mobley Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Colin Mobley
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic
Committed to: University of Southern California 
Projected Position: Strong Side Defensive End or Defensive Tackle 

Frame: Close to filled out. Could weigh 10, maybe 15 pounds more when all is said and done. Strong, well-proportioned frame with adequate length. 

Athleticism: For a 260-pound defensive end, Mobley changes direction nicely. Excellent power when extending his hands. Ability to move laterally and then immediately move forward with balance and power. Good first-step quickness off the line of scrimmage. 

Instincts: When shooting a gap, stays low and contorts his body to minimize a blocking area. Stays away from offensive linemen by using his long arms to keep their hands off his body. Utilizes inside and outside pass rush moves, making it harder for linemen to know what he’s going to do. 

Polish: When rushing the passer, gets underneath the pads of the offensive tackle. Utilizes a rip move to take advantage of his strength; combines a good lateral step with rip move. Enhances his power by combining it with getting underneath offensive linemen. Tackles with his head up. 

Bottom Line: Mobley provides power and lateral mobility. He’s a capable pass rusher that shocks offensive linemen with his long and powerful arms. Good variety in pass-rushing moves, including signature rip move. Size to play on the edge or possibly move to defensive tackle. Could be an inside pass rusher on third down.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American