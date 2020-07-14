SI All-American Candidate Colston Powers Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Colston Powers

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds

School: Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt

Committed to: Appalachian State

Frame: Long, lean frame with room to add mass and definition.

Athleticism: Explosive out of his stance with aggressive push to get to second level. His feet never stop which allows him to finish blocks at the high school level, but will need to improve his strength and pad height to make an impact at the college level.

Instincts: Keeps his head on a swivel and is consistent in his assignments. He disengages and gets to the second level in a timely manner.

Polish: Needs to improve his technique and ability to bend, but he has a desirable motor and gets to the second level effectively. He needs to be more violent with his hands, as he adds increased upper body strength.

Bottom Line: Colston Powers is a long, lean offensive tackle prospect with room to grow in the upper and lower bower and improve strength. Powers shows desirable effort and gets to the second level well. He needs to improve his ability to bend and move laterally. He is explosive out of his stance and displays a high football IQ. He projects as a starter at the mid-major level over the course of his career.