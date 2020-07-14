SI All-American Candidate Cortez McKenzie Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Cortez McKenzie

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 200 pounds

School: Saint Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood

Schools of Interest: Considering Indiana, Western Kentucky and Miami

Frame: Fairly thin, lean and muscular. Plenty of room for growth in upper and lower half.

Athleticism: Explosiveness is elite. McKenzie’s open-field speed will not be matched by many strong safeties, let alone outside linebackers. When running, stops and starts very well and pursues with great range. Good hand power for McKenzie’s size.

Instincts: Fantastic timing when blitzing from the slot cornerback position or outside linebacker. McKenzie understands when to attack the blocker or go around the blocker to get to the running back.

Polish: One of the best blitzers in the country, McKenzie utilizes his quickness to avoid blockers and make sacks. Times the snap of the football with his first step like a pro. Displays good bend when he turns the corner.

Bottom Line: McKenzie is an ultra-fast prospect that could transition to safety or be a hybrid linebacker that lines up in the slot. He’s an elite blitzer with twitchy athleticism. Will likely be used in a variety of ways at the college level.