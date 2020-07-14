SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Dalton Stroman Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: WR Dalton Stroman
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-feet-3, 190-pounds
School: Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond
Schools: Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia, Liberty, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina among others. 

Frame: Very thin midsection and upper body. Good wingspan. Can add 20-pounds easily. 

Athleticism: Better quickness than open-field speed. Good hand-eye coordination, as well as hand strength. For his height, Stroman provides good stop-and-start footwork. Good strength. 

Instincts: Navigates his way through traffic quite well. Portrays going deep only to break off into an out route, comeback, etc. Nimble and effective at making defenders miss in traffic, especially for a taller wide receiver. 

Polish: Stroman catches the football away from his body. He knows how to run off the defensive back and make effective cuts to finish his route. Stroman catches the football and turns to gain extra yards quickly. 

Bottom Line: Stroman is a long wide receiver with good hands, quickness and route running ability. He’s good at making defenders miss after the catch. Stroman is still growing into his body, so he has upside, too.

