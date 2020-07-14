SI All-American Candidate Damon Owens Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Damon Owens

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

School: Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood

Schools of Interest: Considering Missouri, Kentucky, Penn State and others.

Frame: Compact, well-distributed frame with room to add mass and definition to upper and lower body.

Athleticism: A smooth athlete with the ability to play as a box safety with natural ball skills. He can improve his overall instincts and be an edge disrupter.

Instincts: Times his jumps well in coverage, but does take negative steps which leaves him relying on his athleticism at times. He is efficient in run support playing downhill effectively and is frequently effective.

Polish: Owens is an intriguing prospect with the ability to play in the box as a safety or as a compact edge disrupter. Is a natural who needs to refine his technique in pass coverage, but is a sure tackler.

Bottom Line: Damon Owens is a compact, box defender who needs to refine his overall coverage techniques and eliminates negative steps, but is a sure tackler. He projects as a Group of 5 starter or a Power 5 contributor later in his career.