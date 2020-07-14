SI All-American Candidate Darryl Peterson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Darryl Peterson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban

Committed to: Wisconsin

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: He’s got the ideal frame for a modern defensive end, long and well put together with broad shoulders.

Athleticism: There’s really nothing he doesn’t do well. He’s got burst, he’s got bend, and he can hand fight. There’s enough power to bull rush and there’s enough speed to pursue. He’s a really fluid athlete.

Instincts: The motor on this kid is downright insane, he plays 110 miles per hour at all times on the football field. He shows signs of really understanding how to hand fight and when he arrives at the quarterback he knows to attack the ball.

Polish: He’s such an all-around prospect that there’s going to be little that you have to teach him, just refine everything even more in college. He’s got great play strength and he’s going to play early on in college.

Bottom Line: This is what Oshane Ximines looked like at Old Dominion before becoming a third-round draft pick. There’s a really well-roundedness to Peterson’s game. He sets the edge well, he bends well, and pursues really well, traits that won’t lend towards sitting very long at the next level.