SI All-American Candidate David Holloman Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: David Holloman

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 189 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: Auburn Hills (Mich.) Avondale

Committed to: Indiana

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Holloman is a solidly built, compact back. He isn't a big back, but he carries good muscle for his size.

Athleticism: Holloman is an impressive athlete, relying heavily on his excellent speed and change of direction. Holloman has been laser timed running a 4.39 forty-yard dash. He can flip the direction of the entire play and out run defenders to the other side. He also shows good strength in breaking tackles.

Instincts: He feels plays developing around him. On film he consistently shows that he knows when to reverse field because a play is dead. He has good vision as well, which helps him to feel defenders and shake them in the open field.

Polish: Holloman has good vision and sets up his blocks well. He can be a very patient runner, allowing the play to develop. He also knows when to rely on his speed to beat an angle or reverse field entirely. He is also an extremely dangerous punt returner.

Bottom Line: Holloman is a threat to go the distance each time he touches the ball. He looks to get to the outside on most carries, and regularly makes big plays reversing his field entirely. At the next level, he will not be able to get away with that as much as he does now. He has good size and strength, and breaks tackles well. He needs to rely on that and learn to run downhill at times. He should be an early contributor on offense, and he is in the starting punt returner discussion immediately.