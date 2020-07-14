SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Davion Sistrunk Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Davion Sistrunk 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds
Position: Cornerback 
School: Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie
Committed to: Missouri 
Projected Position: Cornerback 

Frame: Tall, skinny, fit build. Room to put on 10-20 pounds with relative ease even before setting foot on college campus. 

Athleticism: Moves great for a size goes up and contests passes like his receiver. A big athlete, he has the ability to blow people up, whether it's a running back coming off the edge or a receiver coming into his zone. He likes to get aggressive and show his physicality, potentially flashing more as a safety at this stage. 

Instincts: Has good ball skills, tracks and goes up for the ball really well. He also has an excellent feel for the run game coming up and making plays on outside runs and swing passes. 

Polish: Has great footwork and quickness when running with receivers, mirroring their movements on downfield routes. A very physical corner constantly has his hands on receivers at the line and downfield making their job very difficult. 

Bottom Line: Sistrunk is a tall physical corner. He's great at running with receivers downfield and getting hands-on coverage bullying receivers at the line. Shows skills by out-jumping them for 50-50 balls downfield contesting passes like a receiver showing off his vertical. With some more weight and strength, his physical style of play will only improve. Has a bright future in the Power Five, possessing the natural talent to combat any type of receiver.

