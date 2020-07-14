SI All-American Candidate Da'Wain Lofton Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR Da’Wain Lofton

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds

School: Fort Worth (Texas) North Side

Schools of Interest: Considering Colorado, Mississippi State and TCU, among others

Frame: Small, compact receiver with defined upper and lower body, who can add another 5-10 pounds to overall fame.

Athleticism: Smaller receiver with big-play ability. Works various positions on the field and utilizes his speed and agility to his advantage. He catches the ball with his hands on most occasions. Has clocked an 11.48-second 100 meter dash time.

Instincts: He is explosive with a quick burst in short area situations and has enough top-end speed to hit big gainers. He needs to improve his overall route tree to leverage cornerbacks and create separation at the college level.

Polish: Well-rounded receiver with room to improve route tree to leverage defenders at the second and third level as the field. Ability to work against leverage in stem of route could stand for improvement.

Bottom Line: Da’ Wain Lofton is a compact, smaller receiver with room to grow and improve his route tree to increase production. Displays short-area quickness, overall twitch, and quality top-end speed. He can be a valuable asset at the major Power 5 level if he becomes able to work the second and third level more effectively.