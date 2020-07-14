SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate De’Shawn Rucker Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: De’Shawn Rucker
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
Position: Safety 
School: Tallahassee (Fla.) Amos P. Godby
Committed to: Tennessee 
Projected Position: Free Safety 

Frame: Short and compact. Adequate width across shoulders and upper lody. Long waisted. Stout, powerful thighs and trunk, with carved-up calves. Room for additional weight, but growth potential limited to below 200 pounds. 

Athleticism: Burner. Track standout who clocked 10.76 100-meter dash in February. Effortless burst; reaches fifth gear in a hurry. Quick, light feet and fluid hips. Great leaper, with natural aerial body control. Natural ball skills. 

Instincts: Tracks ball well in air. Arrives to ball half step early when covering deep center field. Gets downhill fast in run game, taking aggressive angles to ball. Evades blockers rather than engaging and shedding. Packs punch as tackler; will chop feet and lay pop. Dangerous ball-carrier in open field. 

Polish: Clear awareness, understanding of coverage concepts as center fielder. Feet, hips are fluid enough to cover receivers one-on-one, but needs more experience. Must increase strength, physicality to make plays in box at next level. 

Bottom Line: Rucker is a fast, aggressive defensive back who affects both the pass and run for Godby. Versatility to play multiple roles in secondary and on special teams should allow him to see field early in Knoxville despite need for strength development. Surefire multi-year contributor, and projects as eventual starter at free safety.

