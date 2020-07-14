SI All-American Candidate Deacon Hill Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Deacon Hill                                                                                                    Position: Quarterback                                                                                                    Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                    Vitals: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds                                                                                            School: Santa Barbara (Calif.) Santa Barbara                                                          Committed to: Wisconsin                                                                                        Projected Position: Quarterback 

Frame: Towering frame with good size all around. NFL size with natural strength.

Athleticism: Hill stands strong in the pocket but is surprisingly light-footed. No trouble with mobility in the pocket, but he’s definitely more comfortable sitting and delivering a confident ball on schedule. Consistent upper body motion when he throws on the run.

Instincts: Trusts his reads in true pro-style fashion. Hill’s got game-manager potential in the right system. Highly competitive, and expects a lot out of himself as a leader. He’s an experienced leader that learned through trial by fire.

Polish: Classic throwing motion that would remind many of the quarterbacks of old. Airtight footwork in the pocket and fluid throw on the run motion as well. Oozes pocket poise, and hard to bring down all things considered.

Bottom Line: Deacon Hill put on an impressive performance for Santa Barbara in his first full season at the helm, leading them to a deep playoff run. His athleticism has definitely been slept on, but his polish as a pocket passer is where his true values lies.

