SI All-American Candidate Deacon Hill Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Deacon Hill Position: Quarterback Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds School: Santa Barbara (Calif.) Santa Barbara Committed to: Wisconsin Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Towering frame with good size all around. NFL size with natural strength.

Athleticism: Hill stands strong in the pocket but is surprisingly light-footed. No trouble with mobility in the pocket, but he’s definitely more comfortable sitting and delivering a confident ball on schedule. Consistent upper body motion when he throws on the run.

Instincts: Trusts his reads in true pro-style fashion. Hill’s got game-manager potential in the right system. Highly competitive, and expects a lot out of himself as a leader. He’s an experienced leader that learned through trial by fire.

Polish: Classic throwing motion that would remind many of the quarterbacks of old. Airtight footwork in the pocket and fluid throw on the run motion as well. Oozes pocket poise, and hard to bring down all things considered.

Bottom Line: Deacon Hill put on an impressive performance for Santa Barbara in his first full season at the helm, leading them to a deep playoff run. His athleticism has definitely been slept on, but his polish as a pocket passer is where his true values lies.