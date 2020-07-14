SI All-American Candidate DeAndre Boykins Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DeAndre Boykins

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds

Position: Safety

School: Central Cabarrus High

Committed to: North Carolina

Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Compact prospect with developed build in chest, shoulders and thighs. Room to play in the 200-pound range at the next level with some added mass.

Athleticism: Two-way talent as a running back and defender at the prep level with lower-body power and solid speed on display. Some lateral quickness and acceleration to his game with the power to leave his feet with success.

Instincts: Read and react defender who splashes versus the run and in coverage following play diagnosis. Has great feel in multiple situations, like when to bounce as a running back and when to press while the ball is in the air as a defender. There’s a toughness to him that shines as a back and at linebacker.

Polish: Short-area game is impressive from a stance and lateral ability standpoint. Understands leverage versus the run and flashes ball skills and positioning in the passing game. Churning running style more of a fit on defense, helping closing speed and finishing ability in space, ideal in today’s game. Lacks secondary technique from a man-to-man coverage perspective.

Bottom Line: Boykins is a versatile prospect with potential throughout the football field. He is a ‘tweener’ from a size perspective, not quite a safety and not stout enough to hold up as a linebacker. With plus instincts and a balanced level of success versus the run and pass on defense, perhaps a nickel or hybrid role in a modern defense would suit his skill set best. It could take some time to ascend to the position, but the versatile foundation fits in the current era.