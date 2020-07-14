SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Dekel Crowdus Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Dekel Crowdus Jr. 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 165 pounds 
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 
Committed to: Kentucky 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver 

Frame: He’s got a thin frame that could bolster up to 180-185 pounds in college. 

Athleticism: He’s got burst and “blow the top off the defense” speed. He rarely, if ever, is going to be caught from behind and it’s smooth and efficient speed in the open field. He’s also got a great ability to stop and go in the open field. 

Instincts: For a burner, he plays with great pace on routes, which is rare for young kids with this much speed. There’s also some positional versatility available as well, and he knows how to keep his body between the ball and the defensive back. 

Polish: He’s winning on the outside in high school, which is something that wideouts his size typically aren’t asked to do. So, there could be an adjustment period into the slot. However, he’s the type of guy that you just need to get the ball and watch him work. 

Bottom Line: The game of football needs burners like Crowdus nowadays. He could be the next Mecole Hardman or Emmanuel Sanders. When he steps foot on a college field, after he runs by the safety the first snap, he’s immediately going to lighten the box because the back end will back up a step in fear he’s going to run by them.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American