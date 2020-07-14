SI All-American Candidate Dekel Crowdus Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Dekel Crowdus Jr.

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 165 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass

Committed to: Kentucky

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: He’s got a thin frame that could bolster up to 180-185 pounds in college.

Athleticism: He’s got burst and “blow the top off the defense” speed. He rarely, if ever, is going to be caught from behind and it’s smooth and efficient speed in the open field. He’s also got a great ability to stop and go in the open field.

Instincts: For a burner, he plays with great pace on routes, which is rare for young kids with this much speed. There’s also some positional versatility available as well, and he knows how to keep his body between the ball and the defensive back.

Polish: He’s winning on the outside in high school, which is something that wideouts his size typically aren’t asked to do. So, there could be an adjustment period into the slot. However, he’s the type of guy that you just need to get the ball and watch him work.

Bottom Line: The game of football needs burners like Crowdus nowadays. He could be the next Mecole Hardman or Emmanuel Sanders. When he steps foot on a college field, after he runs by the safety the first snap, he’s immediately going to lighten the box because the back end will back up a step in fear he’s going to run by them.