SI All-American Candidate Deldrick Withers Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DE Deldrick Withers

Projected Position: Defensive End

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 245 pounds.

School: Little Rock (Ark.) Joe T. Robinson

Committed to: Kansas

Frame: Long frame with lean arms and wide shoulders. Has good-sized hips and thighs.

Athleticism: Has fair snap quickness to reduce ground early. Flashes some strength in his punch and anchor ability. Can set and edge and maintain point control laterally versus TEs. Shows solid speed to chase and reach runners from backside.

Instincts: Flashes some anchor ability in the run game versus OT’s. Possesses solid vision to mesh-points and discipline. Can stay at home with patience prior to surfing laterally to stymie inside runs. Has decent range to reach play-side runs to perimeter. Basic pass-rush that relies heavily on speed.

Polish: Typically aligns as LDE in 4-man front that usually features an under look. Speed-to-power appears to be his exclusive pass-rush move. Also needs to recognize over-sets and alter his track. Strength must continue to improve in order to decrease tendency to melt at collision points when attempting to finish.

Bottom Line: Withers has plus length and flashes some tools to be developed. He can set an edge versus a tight end and prefers to convert speed-to-power when rushing the passer. As he develops and continues to add mass and strength, Withers should be a solid left/strong-side end.