SI All-American Candidate Demetrius Hill Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Demetrius Hill                                                                                                    Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                      Vitals: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds                                                                                           School: Miami Springs (Fla.) Senior                                                                                         Position: Safety/Cornerback                                                                                            Schools of Interest: FIU, FAU, Florida, and others.                                                    Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Really long football player with room to add weight on the next level if moved back to safety where he’s probably best. 

Athleticism: Not an extremely fast football player but is beyond strong and plays with physicality. He’s got a strong lower half and has some leaping ability as well. He’s plenty athletic to play deep safety and has the ball skills to do so. 

Instincts: He wants to hit, and hit often. He’s prone to get his hands on wide receivers early on the line of scrimmage but will need to be moved into the back end where he probably belongs. 

Polish: It’s hard to tell what he’s going to look like at the safety position because he’s been asked to play corner throughout high school, but he’s such a willing hitter that it will ultimately workout. He’s not played the greatest competition but stands out. 

Bottom Line: Hill is going to have to adjust to the speed of the game on the college level. After he gets comfortable playing safety, it could get ugly considering the measurables and the attitude he plays with. An ascending player by all means.

