SI All-American Candidate Derrick Harmon Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DT Derrick Harmon
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 320 pounds
School: Detroit (Mich.) Loyola 
Committed to: Michigan State 

Frame: Harmon played his junior season in high school with a build ready to play DT or NT for a Power 5 school. Not much room to add mass. 

Athleticism: Power, Power, Power. Harmon has a good first step for his size, and he gets to a surprising top speed. Shows good quickness as well, but it all pales to overwhelming strength. 

Instincts: High motor, which is more impressive for such a large player. Finds the ball and gets to it even if it means getting to the sideline or going through three blockers. 

Polish: Hand technique is solid, pad level is good, but Harmon understands defensive scheme and where he fits within it. Uses his physical gifts to execute his defensive assignment to a tee. Room to grow as an individual but understands the big picture 

Bottom Line: Harmon looks like a man among boys and does so playing pretty good competition. Surprising speed for a 320-pound defensive tackle. Can work as a one-gap penetrator or blocker absorbing (and defeating) nose tackle. Overwhelming strength, excellent pursuit, and good tackling. Ready to enter the rotation day one with a high ceiling.

