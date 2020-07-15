SI All-American Candidate Derrick Harmon Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DT Derrick Harmon

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 320 pounds

School: Detroit (Mich.) Loyola

Committed to: Michigan State

Frame: Harmon played his junior season in high school with a build ready to play DT or NT for a Power 5 school. Not much room to add mass.

Athleticism: Power, Power, Power. Harmon has a good first step for his size, and he gets to a surprising top speed. Shows good quickness as well, but it all pales to overwhelming strength.

Instincts: High motor, which is more impressive for such a large player. Finds the ball and gets to it even if it means getting to the sideline or going through three blockers.

Polish: Hand technique is solid, pad level is good, but Harmon understands defensive scheme and where he fits within it. Uses his physical gifts to execute his defensive assignment to a tee. Room to grow as an individual but understands the big picture

Bottom Line: Harmon looks like a man among boys and does so playing pretty good competition. Surprising speed for a 320-pound defensive tackle. Can work as a one-gap penetrator or blocker absorbing (and defeating) nose tackle. Overwhelming strength, excellent pursuit, and good tackling. Ready to enter the rotation day one with a high ceiling.