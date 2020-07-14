SI All-American Candidate Deshauwn Alleyne Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Deshauwn Alleyne

Projected Position: Off-Ball Linebacker

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

School: Port Saint Lucie (Fla.) Saint Lucie West Centennial

Schools of Interest: Penn State, Auburn, Nebraska and Kentucky, among others.

Frame: Compact with average length and definition. Fairly-wide shoulders. Sturdy midsection and hips to offer a fair bubble and big thighs.

Athleticism: All-State wrestler. Good short-area quickness to allow him to trigger in a hurry. Plays bigger than listed size at point. Willing to insert and take-on blocks with surprising explosiveness for size. Has solid speed to hunt and chase with range. Flashes good power versus secondary blockers when blitzing off edges.

Instincts: Shows good vision to mesh points through traffic. Clicks with good mental processing and second-level awareness with a solid feel for flow. Can weave around offensive linemen with fair lateral quickness and navigational ability before closing on ball-carriers.

Polish: Usually aligns off-ball and stacked at either Sam or Mike, though works on-ball when blitzing. Undersized and has very limited production in pass coverage. Raw in blitz technique. Limited ability to finish tackles as a solo defender at collision points. Will require a redshirt year to add mass to frame and increase coverage reps/production.

Bottom Line: Alleyne is a tough linebacker who plays bigger than his listed size when taking on blocks. He works with good mesh-point vision, solid range and is willing insert himself in alleys. While he needs to prove he can factor in coverage, Alleyne fits best as an off-ball/stacked ‘backer as a Will or Mike.