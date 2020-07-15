SI All-American Candidate Desmond Watson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Desmond Watson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 350 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Seffner (Fla.) Armwood

Schools of Interest: Florida, LSU, TAMU, Alabama, Oregon and others.

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: This is a mountain of a man that’s going to have to maintain his weight in college, if not continue to lose weight upon arrival. Tall with wide build in upper and lower half.

Athleticism: The athlete he is now will only be enhanced when he loses the weight college programs will require him to. He’s got a quick first step and redirects shockingly well for a player this size. He rag tosses ball carriers when he gets his hands on them. There’s a strong punch as well.

Instincts: This is a modern two gaper with limited pass rushing abilities apart from a devastating bull rush. He knows how to hand fight occasionally, but the most impressive thing is his ability to get flat and pursue the ball carrier.

Polish: You clean this kid's weight up and you’ve got a freakish defensive tackle with all of the upside in the world. He holds the point well, he plays with above average effort, and he sheds blocks and double teams well.

Bottom Line: If Watson can get down to 315 pounds you’re going to have a three-year starter and impact player on the power-5 level. He’s so strong that it’s almost unfair on the high school level. Until then, he’s an elite two down run stopper and offensive line occupier.