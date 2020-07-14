SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Devon Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Devon Williams                                                                                         Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                           Vitals: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds                                                                                     Position: Linebacker                                                                                                 School: Dublin (Ohio) Coffman                                                                               Committed to: Minnesota                                                                                         Projected Position: WILL Linebacker

Frame: Well-proportioned. Relatively wide shoulders and chest. Taut waist. Tightly-wound, developing lower half. Ample room for additional mass and muscle. 

Athleticism: Good speed. Moves well in space, starting and stopping with ease. Strong at the point of attack; arrives with a thump as a tackler. Lacks bend turning the corner. Athletic, but not explosive. Good hands in coverage. 

Instincts: Embraces physicality. Routinely flattens blockers at the snap with an aggressive, powerful punch. Shows patience diagnosing; keeps eyes in the backfield before attacking downhill. Takes good angles to football in pursuit. Comfortable in coverage; reads quarterback to jump open zones. 

Polish: Plays with a wide base, especially at the point of attack. Effective, occasionally devastating punch. Knows how to engage and shed in the run game. Shallow bag of pass-rush moves; relies mostly on speed and quickness. 

Bottom Line: Williams lacks a single standout physical trait, instead relying on a collection of solid athletic tools to be effective. That reality allows him to play multiple positions for Dublin Coffman, versatility that will serve him well at the next level. Profiles as weakside linebacker in 4-3 defense, with the ability to affect all three phases and play all three downs. Likely multi-year starter for Minnesota.

