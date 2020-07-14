SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Dino Kaliakmanis Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Dino Kaliakmanis                                                                                       Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                           Vitals: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds                                                                                   
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: Antioch (Ill.) Community                                                  
Committed to: Minnesota                                                                                       
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Tall and well-proportioned. Average shoulders and chest. Sinewy arms. Taut, developed thighs and trunk. Plenty put together already, but room for additional mass, muscle. 

Athleticism: Very coordinated, with plus overall body control. Quick feet; gets in and out of cuts with ease. Long-strider, with adequate long speed and burst. Good play strength and contact balance. Natural ball skills. 

Instincts: Physical. Tough for one defender to bring down in open field. Capable of making tough catches in traffic, adjusting body to ball. Routinely fools defensive backs with route-running nuance. Dangerous off-script in scramble drill; knack for finding QB throwing lanes. 

Polish: High-level route-runner. Excellent release off LOS, wasting little motion. Angles routes while stacking to attack leverage, breaks off with advanced nuance. Blocking ability largely unknown, but has strength, disposition to be effective. 

Bottom Line: Kaliakmanis has the look of a valuable possession receiver at the next level right now. Athleticism could be middling compared to Power-5 competition, but size, hands and awareness will help make up for it. Likely early contributor, and productive, multi-year starter for Gophers. Twin brother, quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, also headed to Minnesota.

