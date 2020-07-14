SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate D.J. Harvey Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: D.J. Harvey
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 166 pounds
School: Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon School
Position: Athlete
Schools of Interest: Cal, USC, Oregon, Louisville, Virginia Tech
Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Enough length to be able to compete with the 6’3/6’4 receivers of the world. He also fits the mold of a nickel back. 

Athleticism: Every ounce of this young man is filled with explosive muscle. He can flat out scoot. He can flat out jump. He’s got great hip mobility. No slouch when it comes time to bring the wood, either. 

Instincts: Harvey still gives past opposing quarterbacks nightmares. His closing speed combined with his nose for the ball is an exciting combination, and when you pair that with how dangerous he is with the ball in his hands, it might be better to just avoid his side of the field. 

Polish: Plus vision as a ball carrier and as a passing thief. Good tackler in a world full of two-hand-touch-ers. Not so much of a gambler as he is a baiter. He is a walking game-breaker in all three phases but is most effective in off-ball coverage. 

Bottom Line: DJ Harvey is one of those athletes coaches use to nullify the other team’s best athlete. As a better receiver than most of the receivers he’s asked to guard, Harvey is most dangerous right before his break on the throw. He’s gifted in the art of deception, baiting an absurd amount of bad throws by opposing QB’s.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American