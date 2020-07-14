SI All-American Candidate D.J. Harvey Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: D.J. Harvey

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 166 pounds

School: Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon School

Position: Athlete

Schools of Interest: Cal, USC, Oregon, Louisville, Virginia Tech

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Enough length to be able to compete with the 6’3/6’4 receivers of the world. He also fits the mold of a nickel back.

Athleticism: Every ounce of this young man is filled with explosive muscle. He can flat out scoot. He can flat out jump. He’s got great hip mobility. No slouch when it comes time to bring the wood, either.

Instincts: Harvey still gives past opposing quarterbacks nightmares. His closing speed combined with his nose for the ball is an exciting combination, and when you pair that with how dangerous he is with the ball in his hands, it might be better to just avoid his side of the field.

Polish: Plus vision as a ball carrier and as a passing thief. Good tackler in a world full of two-hand-touch-ers. Not so much of a gambler as he is a baiter. He is a walking game-breaker in all three phases but is most effective in off-ball coverage.

Bottom Line: DJ Harvey is one of those athletes coaches use to nullify the other team’s best athlete. As a better receiver than most of the receivers he’s asked to guard, Harvey is most dangerous right before his break on the throw. He’s gifted in the art of deception, baiting an absurd amount of bad throws by opposing QB’s.