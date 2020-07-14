SI All-American Candidate DJ Justice Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: DJ Justice 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany
Committed to: UCLA
Projected Position: Wide Receiver 

Frame: Cut frame with built upper and sturdy lower body. Room to add lean muscle.

Athleticism: Real-deal bunny hops. Bends around and runs through softer arm tackles. Surplus of juice as a ball carrier. Low center of gravity lets him change directions in a hurry. One-on-one tackling nightmare.

Instincts: Football player first, pass-catcher second. Impressive awareness to be able to identify soft spots in zones for a capable quarterback. Fights through contact with noticeable effort to maintain possession. Willing and able blocker.

Polish: Plus route runner. Flashy but effective off the line versus press coverage. Impressive catch radius and punches well above his weight, literally, as a short-yardage endzone receiving threat. Plus vision as a ball carrier.

Bottom Line: A favorite target of elite ‘21 quarterback Miller Moss, DJ Justice is a complete receiver and lethal with the ball in his hands. He consistently beats one-on-one coverage and as a true big-play threat, he’s always looking for the next would-be tackler.

