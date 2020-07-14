SI All-American Candidate D.J. Stepney Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: D.J. Stepney

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 180 pounds

Position: Safety

School: Macomb (Mich.) Dakota

Committed to: Central Michigan

Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Lean frame but good height. Able to broaden a bit and add a bit weight once in college

Athleticism: The ability to use speed and agility to move around all over the field. He has the ability to change directions and sudden explosive bursts are huge on both sides of the ball. Able to stick his foot in the ground and go.

Instincts: Very good instincts on reading plays and diagnosing where the ball is going. Shows some awareness by not letting many guys beat him deep. Very instinctual when the ball is thrown under the coverage, flys up to make the play.

Polish: Overall technique could be worked on, as always. May need to work on backpedals and drop stops a bit more but usually in a good position regardless. It just may not be as easy at the next level with better overall athletes

Bottom Line: D.J. Stepney is projected as a collegiate safety but is very skilled on the offensive side and may even get some looks on special teams. As a safety, Stepney displays solid center-field safety play. Has a great nose for the ball and a good football IQ. Stepney will have work ahead but a decent starting point.