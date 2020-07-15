SI All-American Candidate Edgar Amaya Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OG Edgar Amaya

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 300 pounds

School: Russellville (Ala.) Russellville

Committed to: Kansas

Frame: Somewhat round frame with big torso and solid arm length. Stout midsection. Big hips and big thighs/bubble. Strong calves.

Athleticism: Has enough snap quickness to refuse to be jumped on top of. Engages in a hurry and flashes a strong punch. Good base-block and drive-block ability, as he brings his feet to collision points and sustains with strength. Good feet to pull and lead. Gets a good fit on ‘backers on second level. Can sit and anchor with strength in lower-half due to possessing a powerful trunk.

Instincts: Tough blocker who has a nastiness and mean streak to him. Looks to bury man whenever he can. Decent to execute joke-blocks in zone concepts with fair target-adjust ability and has good second-level vision. Performs reach blocks to pin edges on play-side sprints in the passing game.

Polish: Mostly plays LT, though has reps working at LG. Performs a solid blend of zone and gap-scheme concept blocks on first and second levels. Strong at the point, though begins to waist-bend in the latter half of run reps. Must continue to acquire additional reps in pass-protection and become alert for stunts, twists and games.

Bottom Line: Amaya is a stout and strong offensive line prospect with decent feet. His nastiness is what an OL coach looks for, and he also can produce on the second level. While he currently plays left tackle, it would not be surprising to see Amaya move inside to guard at the next level.