SI All-American Candidate Eli Sutton Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Eli Sutton
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-feet-7, 285-pounds
School: Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy
Committed: North Carolina 

Frame: Balanced from top to bottom. Only needs to gain 15-25 pounds in college. 

Athleticism: Sutton provides the ability to start quickly, break down, and then explode again. He’s a strong young man, and he's quite flexible for his size. Sutton’s lower body power is especially good. 

Instincts: Does not get too close to a defensive lineman or linebacker before setting his hips into a position to make a powerful block. Will take a good angle during a play where he needs to get out in space. 

Polish: Adept at quickly climbing to the linebacker level, breaking down into a good blocking position, and sealing off the linebacker. Kick step is elite for a high school player. Uses his hands and arms to gain leverage. 

Bottom Line: Sutton is one of the most technically advanced offensive tackles in the county. Knows how to gain leverage even against much smaller, quicker players. Great kick step will allow him to play left tackle.

