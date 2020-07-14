SI All-American Candidate Elijah Bean Highlights and Evaluation
SI All-American
Prospect: Elijah Bean
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 185 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Humble (Texas) Summer Creek
Committed to: Baylor
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: Exceptional length. Tall, with spider-like limbs. Average width across the upper body. Spindly, developing the lower half. Ample room for additional mass.
Athleticism: Eye-popping stride length in the open field. Medalist sprinter in track and field, but play speed lags well behind track times. Light feet, though not especially sudden; takes extra beat in and out of cuts. Dangerous leaper. Good ball skills.
Instincts: Tracks ball well downfield. Capable of contorting body, high-pointing football once airborne. Lacks lateral dynamism as ball-carrier, but enough speed to hit seams. He can be tough to bring down; spins out of arm tackles.
Polish: Advanced route-runner, but a bit deliberate with movements. Could better stack corners downfield by attacking leverage. Must diversify release off LOS. Blocking ability largely unknown.
Bottom Line: Bean’s length, leaping ability and ball skills should allow him to see the field early at Baylor. Long speed and lateral quickness is a question mark despite impressive film and track times; many schools recruited him as a tight end. Regardless, Bean projects as an instant-impact receiver, with multi-year starter potential.