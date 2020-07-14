SI All-American Candidate Elijah Bean Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Elijah Bean

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 185 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Humble (Texas) Summer Creek

Committed to: Baylor

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Exceptional length. Tall, with spider-like limbs. Average width across the upper body. Spindly, developing the lower half. Ample room for additional mass.

Athleticism: Eye-popping stride length in the open field. Medalist sprinter in track and field, but play speed lags well behind track times. Light feet, though not especially sudden; takes extra beat in and out of cuts. Dangerous leaper. Good ball skills.

Instincts: Tracks ball well downfield. Capable of contorting body, high-pointing football once airborne. Lacks lateral dynamism as ball-carrier, but enough speed to hit seams. He can be tough to bring down; spins out of arm tackles.

Polish: Advanced route-runner, but a bit deliberate with movements. Could better stack corners downfield by attacking leverage. Must diversify release off LOS. Blocking ability largely unknown.

Bottom Line: Bean’s length, leaping ability and ball skills should allow him to see the field early at Baylor. Long speed and lateral quickness is a question mark despite impressive film and track times; many schools recruited him as a tight end. Regardless, Bean projects as an instant-impact receiver, with multi-year starter potential.