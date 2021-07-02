Elite 11: Day Two Live Blog and Updates

Sports Illustrated home
Elite 11 2021: Day Two Live Blog and Updates

Live updates from the second day of the 2021 Elite 11 Finals.
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. -- The rust has been shaken off, and now we get to the real competition. The 2021 Elite 11 Finals are underway outside of Los Angeles, with 20 of the nation's finest quarterbacks set to take part in Thursday night's pro day circuit.

After impressing the Elite 11 scouting staff at regional events across the country, the field is set as follows: Medina (Ohio) High's Drew Allar, Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon's Devin Brown, Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes' Jacurri Brown, Memphis (Tenn.) PURE Academy's Tevin Carter, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's AJ Duffy, Flower Mound (Texas) High's Nick Evers, Southlake (Texas) Carroll's Quinn Ewers, Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military's Holden Geriner, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco's Katin Houser, Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More Catholic's Walker Howard, Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove's Tayven Jackson, Clovis (Calif.) High's Nate Johnson, Austin (Texas) Westlake's Cade Klubnik, Gardena (Calif.) Serra's Maalik Murphy, Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley's Zach Pyron, Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy's Luther Richesson, Martin (Tenn.) Westview's Ty Simpson, Canton (Ga.) Cherokee's AJ Swann, Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland's Conner Weigman, and Owensboro (Ky.) High's Gavin Wimsatt.

Sports Illustrated All-American is on the scene, observing each and every throw that each contestant tosses. Stay tuned to this live blog for constant updates from Mira Costa High School.

Live Blog

* The Elite 11 has a different ranking scale than SI All-American, but they released their day one ranking results, with Clemson commit Cade Klubnik coming in at No. 1

* The wide receiver group looks much more prepared today, and much more prospect-laden than what we got on day one, which should make for a much cleaner and more efficient evening. 

* Ahead of day two, there is a lot more buzz about the event, with a star-studded gallery in attendance, including former NFL players Maurice Jones-Drew, Willie McGinest, Bucky Brooks, Chase Cota, and Keith Bullock, and media personalities Mina Kimes and Ryen Russillo.

