Elite 11 Photo Gallery, Day 1

The top quarterback prospects in America are on display this weekend in Los Angeles, California to compete in the Elite 11

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. --The top quarterback prospects in America are on display this weekend in Los Angeles, California to compete in the Elite 11. The nation's top signal-callers were out at Mira Costa High School to compete in a circuit of passing drills and a rail shot competition on Wednesday night.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Maryland Commit AJ Swann

2 Gallery 2 Images

Utah Commit Nate Johnson

5 Gallery 5 Images

Ohio State Commit Quinn Ewers

3 Gallery 3 Images

Miami Commit Jacurri Brown

4 Gallery 4 Images

Alabama Commit Ty Simpson

4 Gallery 4 Images

Florida State Commit AJ Duffy

3 Gallery 3 Images

Michigan State Commit Katin Houser

8 Gallery 8 Images

Texas Commit Maalik Murphy

1 Gallery 1 Images

Baylor Commit Zach Pyron

2 Gallery 2 Images

Luther Richesson, Uncommitted

2 Gallery 2 Images

Rutgers Commit Gavin Wimsatt

6 Gallery 6 Images

USC Commit Devin Brown

3 Gallery 3 Images

Penn State Commit Drew Allar

2 Gallery 2 Images

Auburn Commit Holden Geriner

2 Gallery 2 Images

Tevin Carter, Uncommitted

5 Gallery 5 Images

Florida Commit Nick Evers

2 Gallery 2 Images

Texas A&M Commit Conner Weigman

2 Gallery 2 Images

LSU Commit Walker Howard

4 Gallery 4 Images

Clemson Commit Cade Klubnik

2 Gallery 2 Images

Tennessee Commit Tayven Jackson