Elite 11 Photo Gallery, Day 1

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. --The top quarterback prospects in America are on display this weekend in Los Angeles, California to compete in the Elite 11. The nation's top signal-callers were out at Mira Costa High School to compete in a circuit of passing drills and a rail shot competition on Wednesday night. 

Maryland Commit AJ Swann

Utah Commit Nate Johnson

Ohio State Commit Quinn Ewers

Miami Commit Jacurri Brown

Alabama Commit Ty Simpson

Florida State Commit AJ Duffy

Michigan State Commit Katin Houser

Texas Commit Maalik Murphy

Baylor Commit Zach Pyron

Luther Richesson, Uncommitted

Rutgers Commit Gavin Wimsatt

USC Commit Devin Brown

Penn State Commit Drew Allar

Auburn Commit Holden Geriner

Tevin Carter, Uncommitted

Florida Commit Nick Evers

Texas A&M Commit Conner Weigman

LSU Commit Walker Howard

Clemson Commit Cade Klubnik

Tennessee Commit Tayven Jackson

