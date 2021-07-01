Elite 11 Photo Gallery, Day 1
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. --The top quarterback prospects in America are on display this weekend in Los Angeles, California to compete in the Elite 11. The nation's top signal-callers were out at Mira Costa High School to compete in a circuit of passing drills and a rail shot competition on Wednesday night.
Maryland Commit AJ Swann
Utah Commit Nate Johnson
Ohio State Commit Quinn Ewers
Miami Commit Jacurri Brown
Alabama Commit Ty Simpson
Florida State Commit AJ Duffy
Michigan State Commit Katin Houser
Texas Commit Maalik Murphy
Baylor Commit Zach Pyron
Luther Richesson, Uncommitted
Rutgers Commit Gavin Wimsatt
USC Commit Devin Brown
Penn State Commit Drew Allar
Auburn Commit Holden Geriner
Tevin Carter, Uncommitted
Florida Commit Nick Evers
Texas A&M Commit Conner Weigman
LSU Commit Walker Howard
Clemson Commit Cade Klubnik
Tennessee Commit Tayven Jackson