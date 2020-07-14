SI All-American Candidate Ese Dubre Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Ese Dubre

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds

School: Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern

Schools of Interest: Considering Colorado, Kansas State, Arkansas, and Appalachian State, among others.

Frame: Long and lean, with burgeoning muscle. Adequate width across upper body. Narrow waist. Chiseled arms. Powerful, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for additional mass.

Athleticism: Good speed and burst. Plays faster than 4.87 40-yard dash clocked in 2019. Average foot speed and overall quickness at best. Plays with significant power, and will only get stronger.

Instincts: Relishes physicality. Big hitter, especially with feet square. Sprints through blockers on kickoff return, lowering shoulders and driving them to ground before continuing toward ball. Decisive getting downhill; routinely beats linemen to ball-carrier. Dangerous in pursuit from backside. Great timing as blitzer.

Polish: Good footwork as run defender. Keeps base low and feet wide, absorbing contact from blockers before shrugging it off. Solid coverage instincts, but technique needs work; not the smoothest backpedal. Strong enough to play Power Five football right now.

Bottom Line: Dubre is a powerful, fast and instinctive inside linebacker. Needs to refine coverage ability, but that area of game is likely to always remain a weakness. Projects as early contributor and potential multi-year starter for high level program.