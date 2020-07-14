SI All-American Candidate Ese Dubre Highlights and Evaluation
SI All-American
Prospect: LB Ese Dubre
Projected Position: Linebacker
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds
School: Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern
Schools of Interest: Considering Colorado, Kansas State, Arkansas, and Appalachian State, among others.
Frame: Long and lean, with burgeoning muscle. Adequate width across upper body. Narrow waist. Chiseled arms. Powerful, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for additional mass.
Athleticism: Good speed and burst. Plays faster than 4.87 40-yard dash clocked in 2019. Average foot speed and overall quickness at best. Plays with significant power, and will only get stronger.
Instincts: Relishes physicality. Big hitter, especially with feet square. Sprints through blockers on kickoff return, lowering shoulders and driving them to ground before continuing toward ball. Decisive getting downhill; routinely beats linemen to ball-carrier. Dangerous in pursuit from backside. Great timing as blitzer.
Polish: Good footwork as run defender. Keeps base low and feet wide, absorbing contact from blockers before shrugging it off. Solid coverage instincts, but technique needs work; not the smoothest backpedal. Strong enough to play Power Five football right now.
Bottom Line: Dubre is a powerful, fast and instinctive inside linebacker. Needs to refine coverage ability, but that area of game is likely to always remain a weakness. Projects as early contributor and potential multi-year starter for high level program.