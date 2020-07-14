SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Ese Dubre Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: LB Ese Dubre
Projected Position: Linebacker
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds
School: Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern
Schools of Interest: Considering Colorado, Kansas State, Arkansas, and Appalachian State, among others.

Frame: Long and lean, with burgeoning muscle. Adequate width across upper body. Narrow waist. Chiseled arms. Powerful, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for additional mass. 

Athleticism: Good speed and burst. Plays faster than 4.87 40-yard dash clocked in 2019. Average foot speed and overall quickness at best. Plays with significant power, and will only get stronger. 

Instincts: Relishes physicality. Big hitter, especially with feet square. Sprints through blockers on kickoff return, lowering shoulders and driving them to ground before continuing toward ball. Decisive getting downhill; routinely beats linemen to ball-carrier. Dangerous in pursuit from backside. Great timing as blitzer. 

Polish: Good footwork as run defender. Keeps base low and feet wide, absorbing contact from blockers before shrugging it off. Solid coverage instincts, but technique needs work; not the smoothest backpedal. Strong enough to play Power Five football right now. 

Bottom Line: Dubre is a powerful, fast and instinctive inside linebacker. Needs to refine coverage ability, but that area of game is likely to always remain a weakness. Projects as early contributor and potential multi-year starter for high level program.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American