SI All-American Candidate Fernando Garza Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Fernando Garza

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 244 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Katy (Texas)

Committed to: Texas A & M

Projected Position: Tight End/Offensive Tackle

Frame: Massive high school tight end. He will not need to gain any weight but could reshape some things should he stay at the position.

Athleticism: Looks like a tackle playing tight end, or at least blocks like that. He’s strong as an ox, though he doesn’t have the fluid body patterns of a modern-day tight end. Moves well enough to remain a blocking tight end.

Instincts: Physical is an understatement. This young man wants to inflict punishment at all times. The tape is almost 75 percent pancakes. He has a natural understanding of half-man zone schemes and his eyes are always in the right spot.

Polish: They don’t make better blocking tight ends. Inside zone, outside zone, solo blocks, combo blocks, first level, second level, it does not matter. He’s burying folks. If he remains at tight end, you’re going to have to teach him to run routes because he hasn’t been asked to do it much.

Bottom Line: Garza is 30 pounds short of being a blue-chip tackle, and if that’s where he ends up in college you shouldn’t be shocked. They don’t make tight ends that can block like this anymore. He’s an anomaly and won’t be creating too much separation on the next level as a tight end but will have a dramatic impact on the run game.