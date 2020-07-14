SI All-American Candidate Fred Eaford Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Fred Eaford

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 160 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Hialeah (Fla.) Senior

Committed to: Florida Atlantic

Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Small and slender. Below-average width across shoulders and chest. Long arms for size. Thin, tightly-wound lower half. Plenty of room for more weight at the next level.

Athleticism: Quick feet. Makes sudden cuts while wasting little motion. Not especially fast for size, though play speed is better than 4.72 40-yard dash clocked in 2018. Excellent overall body control. Great leaper. Impressive hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Tracks ball effortlessly downfield. Capable of highlight-reel aerial catches, making difficult catches in traffic. Bigger catch radius than size suggests. Dangerous open-field ball-carrier due to agility, vision.

Polish: Advanced route-runner. Varies release at LOS, though needs to prove he can beat the jam. Understands how to attack leverage by changing speeds; uses head, shoulder fakes to fool defenders at the break. Must add weight, strength.

Bottom Line: Eaford lacks size and long speed, but compensates with short-area quickness and overall receiving skills. Potential multi-year starter for FAU, whose ceiling could reach All-Conference levels with significant strength-and-conditioning development.