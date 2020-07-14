SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Fred Eaford Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Fred Eaford                                                                                        
Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                          
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 160 pounds                                                                 
Position: Wide Receiver               
School: Hialeah (Fla.) Senior                                                                        
Committed to: Florida Atlantic                                                                      
Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Small and slender. Below-average width across shoulders and chest. Long arms for size. Thin, tightly-wound lower half. Plenty of room for more weight at the next level. 

Athleticism: Quick feet. Makes sudden cuts while wasting little motion. Not especially fast for size, though play speed is better than 4.72 40-yard dash clocked in 2018. Excellent overall body control. Great leaper. Impressive hand-eye coordination. 

Instincts: Tracks ball effortlessly downfield. Capable of highlight-reel aerial catches, making difficult catches in traffic. Bigger catch radius than size suggests. Dangerous open-field ball-carrier due to agility, vision. 

Polish: Advanced route-runner. Varies release at LOS, though needs to prove he can beat the jam. Understands how to attack leverage by changing speeds; uses head, shoulder fakes to fool defenders at the break. Must add weight, strength. 

Bottom Line: Eaford lacks size and long speed, but compensates with short-area quickness and overall receiving skills. Potential multi-year starter for FAU, whose ceiling could reach All-Conference levels with significant strength-and-conditioning development.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American