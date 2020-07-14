SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Garrett DiGiorgio Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL Garrett DiGiorgio
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 295 pounds
School: Phelan (Calif.) Serrano
Committed to: UCLA 

Frame: Towering height with broad shoulders and solid mass. Great length with room to fill out in chest and trunk. 

Athleticism: Solid off the snap with lower-body power and leg drive evident through contact. Quick enough to redirect as pass setter or combo blocker. Some lateral ability in space. 

Instincts: Maximizes mass once engaged with opponent. Length to play at second level effectively. Chip-and-go fluidity relative to frame. Strong motor, effort through whistle. Bit of grit on display against second level defenders. 

Polish: Relatively strong in the pad level and leverage department for size. Has the tools to short set and win with extension and length, yet punch is lacking pop at prep level. 

Bottom Line: DiGiorgio has the physical tools and footwork to present as a lengthy finesse right tackle at the next level. Strong leverage and point of contact measuring makes him effective as a run and pass blocker, particularly in a zone scheme. With more strength and mass, areas of production should only be enhanced.

