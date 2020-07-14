SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Garrett Nussmeier Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Garrett Nussmeier
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds 
Position: Quarterback
School: Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus
Committed to: LSU 
Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Relatively tall with lean muscle build. Long arms with room to add weight in upper and lower half. 

Athleticism: Rock solid athlete with considerable mobility both in the pocket and out. Uses full body mass to generate deep power with efficiency. Can quick set with accuracy and flashes extreme comfort while throgin on the run, especially towards his right side. Can keep a defense honest with good instincts as a runner. 

Instincts: Willing to take risk with high trust rate among teammates. Enough raw arm strength and grit to push ball 60 yards through the air in an actual game from his own end zone. There’s a lack of panic in his game that players rally around, almost built for big moments. It helps when you can shorten an already quick release and manipulate the arm angle while on the move like he can. Willing to take the big hit to push the ball down the field. 

Polish: As mechanically sound as a prep passer can be when it comes to throwing the football. Strong footwork and a swift release makes for a true point guard on the football field. He can manipulate the speed and release point as needed. Stands tall in the pocket, occasionally extending the time needed to escape. 

Bottom Line: Nussmeier is a mature passing prospect with the mentality one would expect from an NFL and college coach’s son, but he counters it with a gunslinger’s DNA when the lights are bright. The combo makes for an ultra productive talent in the state of Texas who can challenge defenses to all three levels and from well beyond the pocket. As his physical maturity matches where he is between the ears, a starting Power Five caliber leader should emerge.

