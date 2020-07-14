SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Gavin Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Gavin Johnson 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 207 pounds 
Position: Tight End 
School: Bennington (Vt.) Mount Anthony Union
Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Long and lean frame with plenty of room to fill in. Claims to own a 6’7’’ wingspan, impressive at any position. 

Athleticism: Real deal football speed. He’s always been the fastest guy on the field. A strong runner that won’t go down without a fight or a second tackler. Good acceleration in and out of his cuts. Love the hurry he has to get off the line. 

Instincts: Explodes in and out of breaks, maximizing his straight-line speed. Drops his elbow low to help him turn his entire body. He doesn't waste time trying to juke, because he knows you can't catch him. 

Polish: We like Johnson as a field-side receiving threat, in particular on the deep routes with 2 or more breaks. He’s fast enough to run those doubles move routes, yet strong enough to post up and utilize that wingspan. 

Bottom Line: Gavin Johnson is an electric pass catcher and shows brilliance both before and after the catch. His towering frame and long arms make him a red-zone nightmare, and he knows it. He projects best as a deep “run under the ball” threat at the next level, but he’s also a lot harder to tackle than most deep threats.

