SI All-American Candidate Hammond Russell IV Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DE Hammond Russell IV

Projected Position: Defensive End

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 245 pounds

School: Dublin (Ohio) Coffman

Committed to: West Virginia

Frame: Tall and rangy, with budding size. Broad shoulders, wide chest taper to taut waist. Long arms. Powerful, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional mass.

Athleticism: Impressive short-area quickness. Makes fast, decisive cuts; sudden for size and frame. Good hip and ankle flexibility. Solid strength at point of attack and on move. Adequate speed; strides aren’t as fluid as you’d expect based on other traits.

Instincts: High-intensity, multiple-effort player. Relishes physicality. Fires off ball at snap, occasionally crossing lineman’s face into backfield. Comfortable rushing with power and finesse. Capable of taking on blocks, holding up at POA.

Polish: Very active arms and hands against run and pass. Shows bull rush, swim, rip and long-arm as pass-rusher. Occasionally loses base, especially in space.

Bottom Line: Russell is a strong, athletic defensive end with the versatility to affect the game in multiple areas at the next level. Best suited lining up on strong side of four-down scheme, but could slide inside on passing downs with additional weight. Projects as reliable, multi-year starter for Mountaineers.