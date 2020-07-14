SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Hammond Russell IV Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DE Hammond Russell IV 
Projected Position: Defensive End
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 245 pounds
School: Dublin (Ohio) Coffman
Committed to: West Virginia 

Frame: Tall and rangy, with budding size. Broad shoulders, wide chest taper to taut waist. Long arms. Powerful, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional mass.

Athleticism: Impressive short-area quickness. Makes fast, decisive cuts; sudden for size and frame. Good hip and ankle flexibility. Solid strength at point of attack and on move. Adequate speed; strides aren’t as fluid as you’d expect based on other traits. 

Instincts: High-intensity, multiple-effort player. Relishes physicality. Fires off ball at snap, occasionally crossing lineman’s face into backfield. Comfortable rushing with power and finesse. Capable of taking on blocks, holding up at POA.

Polish: Very active arms and hands against run and pass. Shows bull rush, swim, rip and long-arm as pass-rusher. Occasionally loses base, especially in space.

Bottom Line: Russell is a strong, athletic defensive end with the versatility to affect the game in multiple areas at the next level. Best suited lining up on strong side of four-down scheme, but could slide inside on passing downs with additional weight. Projects as reliable, multi-year starter for Mountaineers.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American