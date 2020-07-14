SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Hunter Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Hunter Washington  
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds 
Position: Cornerback 
School: Katy (Texas) 
Committed to: Florida State 
Projected Position: Cornerback 

Frame: Adequate height and length relative to his position with considerable room to add mass throughout. Defined shoulders and trunk. 

Athleticism: Much quicker than fast with a reactive ability to all three levels. Enough speed to contend down the field but best suited at the intermediate level. Substantial physicality to separate the ball from the intended target on arrival. 

Instincts: Comfortable backpedal from square or wide split stance and great quickness thereafter. Willing run supporter with some lower-body power and extension to disengage against wideouts. Eager to play the alley or the edge versus the run. 

Polish: Much more comfortable in off coverage at this stage. Good downhill out of breaks with awareness to rack up PBUs in the length and ball skill department. Lack of press sample on tape with occasional false step near the LOS. Plays high relative to his position. 

Bottom Line: Washington is a rock-solid cover corner with enough physicality and prowess against the run to potentially develop into a nickel back type at the next level. As he increases lower-body mass and explosion, some boundary corner skills including quickness and closing speed could round out game. It may take a couple of years to become consistent contributor at high major but coverage upside remains.

