SI All-American Hunter Wohler Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Hunter Wohler 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
Position: Safety 
School: Muskego (Wis.)
Committed to: Wisconsin
Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Long and wiry with plenty of room to pack on pounds in college. Looks physically developed and smooth. 

Athleticism: Fluid athlete that moves effortlessly in the back end. Hips are oily and he has the required ball skills to play deep safety on the next level. He closes space quickly in the back end and arrives with violence. 

Instincts: Do you want a thumper? He can do that. Do you want a ball hawk? He’s got that. Do you want someone that can play in the box and stop the run? He’s got that, too. Oh, and he returns kicks and punts as well. 

Polish: Just an all-around great athlete in the backend that plays with reckless abandon. The only thing you’re going to have to clean up is his aggression because the tape has about several would-be targeting penalties sprinkled throughout. But if that’s the worst thing, many college coaches would be okay with it. 

Bottom Line: If Wohler was down south, or in a larger market than Wisconsin, he could potentially compete with the best in the country. They don’t make tapes much better at the safety position than this right here. All he’s done is lead his team to two state titles and win defensive player of the year in the state.

