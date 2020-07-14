SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DT Isaac Washington
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 268 pounds
School: Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry
Committed to: Tennessee

Frame: Good height and overall size. Average width across shoulders, chest. Relatively taut midsection. Powerful, developing lower body. Plenty of room for additional weight, though likely plays below 300 pounds. 

Athleticism: Exceptional overall body control. Very quick feet in short areas; shifty at POA. Fast, and reaches top speed in a hurry. Flexible hips, ankles. Ample functional strength, but doesn’t play with consistent power. 

Instincts: Penetrator. Regularly beats opposing linemen at snap with jukes, arm/hand movement or simple inside move. Enough speed to get corner and bend to quarterback. Dangerous in pursuit, especially considering size. Would rather shed blockers than plug holes. 

Polish: Burgeoning array of pass-rush moves, including swim, rip and arm-over. Shows patience as read-option defender, chopping feet through mesh point before attacking. Must prove ability to anchor at POA. Needs additional weight, strength before taking field. 

Bottom Line: It’s indicative of Washington’s rare athleticism that he regularly lines up in a two-point stance for East Surry, functioning as an outside linebacker. He’ll put his hand in the dirt for Tennessee, likely as full-time five-technique, but surely maintain some sense of the versatility that makes him so disruptive in high school. Projects as a multi-year starter who could get looks from NFL scouts, depending on S&C development.

