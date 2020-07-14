SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Pipkin Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Isaiah Pipkin
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds
Position: Outside Linebacker
School: Wake Forest (N.C.)
Committed to: Arizona State
Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Slender with long arms and legs. High, thin waist. Looks more like a basketball prospect at this point. Not especially big naturally, but ample room to put on mass.

Athleticism: Fluid rather than explosive, with light feet. Long-strider; deceptive speed while closing to ball-carrier. Shows ability to sink hips in space, bend around edge as pass-rusher. Adequate quickness and agility. Flashes soft hands in coverage.

Instincts: Doesn’t avoid contact, but best described as a finesse player. Solid understanding of angles in pursuit. Comfortable running with receivers in coverage and arriving from second level as tackler. Quickly flattens to quarterback after getting edge in pass rush. 

Polish: Somewhat hesitant taking on blockers due to lack of strength; absorbs blow rather than delivering it. Little wasted movement in footwork. Not always assignment-sound; loses gap responsibility on occasion.

Bottom Line: Pipkin’s combination of length and dexterity is rare for high-school prospects. He needs to gain weight and get much stronger, but profiles as a situational edge rusher at the very least for ASU. If training results in improved explosiveness, Pipkins has a ceiling of impact starter at WILL.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American