SI All-American Candidate J. Michael Sturdivant Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: J. Michael Sturdivant

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Position: Wide receiver

School: Flower Mound (Texas)

Schools of Interest: Stanford, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Cal, TCU, Kansas, Missouri and Duke.

Projected Position: Wide receiver

Frame: High-cut with long lower half. Good length in arms, though has definition to be carved and mass to be added throughout.

Athleticism: Solid build-up speed athlete with big, long stride. Shows fair sinkage at breakpoints. Solid athleticism when on the move. Flashes quickness in tight space in RAC-phase. Capable of making first defender miss and solid to acquire yardage after catch. Competes in the long jump and high jump in track and field. Posted a 34-inch vertical jump last spring.

Instincts: Uses a skip step typically in his releases versus press coverage, though flashes an attack-and-slip. Solid selling of vertical stems and does a good job of getting head around on comebacks. Wins with length and body position at catch points to shield coverage out of throwing lanes. Good ball skills and concentration in crowds.

Polish: Comfortable aligning in multiple receiver spots across a formation - X, Z and some Y/H. Executes quick-game concepts from perimeter and inside. Route tree features heavy comebacks and skinny posts at this point. Needs to improve assertiveness in crowds and expand his strike zone. Also must develop better hand usage in releases versus press.

Bottom Line: A long athlete with a long stride, Sturdivant is a productive player who is at his best when he’s allowed to build into his stems and get on the move. He’s not a speedster who will consistently threaten a back end down the field, yet his length and concentration are among his favorable traits. Sturdivant can have success as a “big slot” in college as an intermediate threat underneath.