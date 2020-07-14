SI All-American Candidate Jace Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jace Williams

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central

Schools of Interest: Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Boston College, Toledo, Central Michigan, Ball State, Western Michigan and Air Force.

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Tall and slender, with budding muscle. Average width across upper body. Long, sinewy arms. Tightly wound thighs and calves. Developing trunk. Ample room for additional mass.

Athleticism: Rare body control for size. Excellent leaper; effortlessly contorts body in midair. Quick feet, though not especially sudden out of cuts. Adequate speed and burst at best. Outstanding hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: “My ball” attitude in the air. Imminent jump-ball threat, capable of extending outside body for spectacular catches. Attacks entire field with route tree, though most dangerous vertically. Lacks dynamism as ball-carrier.

Polish: High-level route-runner. Attacks leverage with subtle angles while stacking, breaks with nuance in head, shoulders. Rarely jammed in high school; must develop release plan off LOS.

Bottom Line: Williams’ raw pass-catching talent stands among the most impressive in his class. Lacking speed, quickness advantages will be further mitigated at next level, but he’ll serve as vertical, red-zone threat the moment he takes field. Surefire Power-5 player, with starter potential.