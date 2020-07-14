SI All-American Candidate Jake Chaney Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jake Chaney

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 210 pounds

Position: Inside Linebacker

School: Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Senior

Committed to: Wisconsin

Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Solid build from top to bottom. Plenty of room to end up at 220-pounds at the next level.

Athleticism: Excellent lower body flexibility. Chaney moves very well laterally when he shuffles his feet. Lower leg strength exceeds many players of similar size. More quick than fast.

Instincts: Chaney seemingly always finds the crease at the line of scrimmage to make it to the ball carrier. Stays parallel to the line of scrimmage when moving laterally so that he can change direction easily. Good at reading the Quarterback’s eyes.

Polish: Added with his instinctual ability to find the football, Chaney is the modern-day linebacker with his quickness and mobility. He reads the quarterback well in his drops, and he finishes ball carriers at the point of contact.

Bottom Line: Chaney provides the lean frame to add weight, as well as the quickness, and instincts to grow into a good college linebacker. His athleticism and strength will allow him to make the transition quite easily, which could make for a relatively early collegiate impact.