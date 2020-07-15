SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jack Steckler Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jack Steckler
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Bismarck (N.D.)
Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Long, lanky build. Eagle-like wingspan. Room for additional weight all around. 

Athleticism: Nose over toes long-striding runner with decent speed once he gets going. Plant-and-go type runner. Runs with a low center of gravity all inches considered. Good lean weaving in and out of bodies on tunnel screens. 

Instincts: Contributed to his team in an impressive variety of ways, showing a willingness to fill any role. Seeing as his frame is that big, he’s opened a lot of doors for himself showing comfortability at defensive end and running wheel routes. 

Polish: He’s an attractive receiving threat who’s shown utility all over the football field. Most polished as a pass catcher, but he can bang around in the box as well. He can go high and catch the fade and go low to lock out a lineman. 

Bottom Line: Coaches will have a fun project on their hands at the next level, deciding where best to utilize Jack Steckler’s dynamic skill set. We see him being used most effectively on the offensive side of the ball motioning into, out of, and all around the box and split out wide in goal-line situations.

