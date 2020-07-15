SI All-American Candidate Jack Tucker Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Jack Tucker
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 270 pounds
School: Argyle (Texas)
Committed to: Texas Tech

Frame: Long frame with a solid base. Capable of adding weight to upper and lower body.  

Athleticism: Shows flashes of quick feet, able to engage and release to the next level very well. Displays some good bend and is able to finish off most if not all blocks. Experience in track and field has surely not hurt on the athletic side.  

Instincts: Very instinctual for a tackle, which is what you want. The offensive line instincts kick in usually as soon as he locks on a block. Drives and finishes well on most plays. Will get to the next level for extra work if clean.  

Polish: Could use a little more work on his bend. Tucker is athletic enough that refining his bend should be no issue. Would like to see footwork overall be just a little quicker. Initial aggression would be a solid add on. Adding a solid consistent initial punch could really polish some things off.  

Bottom Line: Jack Tucker is a tall-framed tackle that can add weight and polish up on technique and become a very productive collegiate player. Tackles are an insurance type position and with a little refining, Tucker has potential to be a very good one.

