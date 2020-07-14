SI All-American Candidate Jackson Acker Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Jackson Acker
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds
Position: Running Back
School: Verona (Wis.) Area
Committed to: Wisconsin
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Tall, with broad shoulders and thick waist. Relatively-developed lower; tightly-wound legs. Impressive trunk. Plenty of room for additional mass and muscle. 

Athleticism: Good long speed for power back. Posted 4.63 40-yard dash at Wisconsin’s camp as sophomore, prompting scholarship offer shortly thereafter. Above-average play strength. Lacks initial burst. Good feet, but doesn’t pop in and out of cuts. 

Instincts: Physical. Runs with consistent forward lean, though occasionally loses base. Keeps two hands on the ball in traffic. Struggles to turn corner, routinely being forced back inside. Good vision between the tackles. 

Polish: Clean footwork and technique at exchange. Can sometimes exercise too much patience behind LOS; at his best getting vertical after one cut. Pass-catching and blocking ability largely unknown, but has tools to be effective. 

Bottom Line: Acker is a big, powerful back who will reach his peak with additional weight. Lacks versatility as runner, which is why development as pass-catcher looms so large to degree of effectiveness at next level. Should be key part of backfield committee for Wisconsin at worst, and has three-down upside. 

