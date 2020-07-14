SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jackson Bailey Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jackson Bailey                                                                                                    Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                      Vitals: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds                                                                                            Position: Linebacker                                                                                                              School: Red Oak (Texas)                                                                                                Committed to: Arizona                                                                                                  Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Big, sturdy frame but well developed with room to grow at multiple linebacker positions. 

Athleticism: He plays well off the edge, and he moves fluidly to the football. He is a natural athlete and plays well through contact. He posted 60 tackles in 2019, and he appears to be just now hitting stride. 

Instincts: Appears to be a film room junkie. He reads and reacts extremely well on tape, and he has a nose for the football. He plays confidently for his size in space, and he naturally flows to the ball at all times. 

Polish: It is a bit surprising Jackson has not had more interest from colleges. He is a well put together linebacker who plays well in space and wreaks havoc behind the line of scrimmage. More polish on third downs, particularly in coverage, could push his game further. 

Bottom Line: Bailey is a well-rounded linebacker. He plays extremely well in space, and he has a high ceiling. He can make a major impact at the next level with the way he reads and reacts to the ball. He is a striker, but he does so smoothly. Look for Bailey to have a big fall.

